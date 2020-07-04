Statewide virus spike comes to southern Oklahoma

The statewide surge of COVID-19 cases has come to southern Oklahoma with case numbers in Carter County doubling in the past two weeks. Total cases in Oklahoma crossed the 15,600 mark Saturday, including 127 recorded in Carter County.

Saturday recorded 580 new cases of the disease, marking the second highest one-day total in Oklahoma and continuing a steep upward trend that outpaces recoveries. The seven-day average of new daily recoveries passed 400 Saturday, while the seven-day average of new daily confirmed cases climbed to 429.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday, but an average of two deaths per day have been recorded in the past week. Oklahoma has recorded 398 virus-related deaths since March, including one in Carter County.

The soaring number of confirmed cases are beginning to be recorded in southern Oklahoma. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the nine counties in the department’s south-central district recorded 253 cases of COVID-19 on June 20; that number has grown to 436 in two weeks that were marked by steep spikes in Carter, Garvin and Jefferson counties.

Carter County has recorded 45 new cases in the past seven days, compared to 16 new cases recorded the week before. Ardmore, Lone Grove and Wilson all recorded new virus cases, with Ardmore accounting for 110 of the county’s 127 confirmed cases since March.

Only 15 new hospitalizations were recorded in Oklahoma on Saturday, after record high numbers sent the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations to near 40 per day. The trend is similar to what was seen in late March and early April, when nearly 200 new hospitalizations were recorded in one week. Between June 26 and July 2, 279 new hospitalizations were recorded, according to state data.