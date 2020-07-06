Confederate monument at Ardmore cemetery damaged, graffitied

A confederate monument at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Ardmore was reportedly vandalized over the Fourth of July weekend.

Ardmore police were dispatched to the cemetery, located off of C Street Southeast, at around 8:35 a.m. on July 4. Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers made contact with the reporting party, who advised that a monument inside the cemetery had been damaged.

The monument was defaced with red paint spelling out “W.W.J.D.” on two sides of the structure. The monument also contains two marble plaques in recognition of Civil War veterans, with one plaque displaying a confederate symbol.

Both plaques were damaged with chip marks from what appeared to be some type of hand tool and the corners of the monument were busted off, Henry said.

The total estimated amount of damage is $2,000. However, Henry said the estimate is just a rough guess at this time and the true amount of damage is still being assessed.

Officials, dignitaries and proud Confederate descendants helped dedicate the monument to remember confederate soldiers in June 2013. At the time, there were 190 soldiers buried in the Confederate section of Rose Hill Cemetery, 10 from Indian Territory.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said the city of Ardmore has been in contact with the owners of the cemetery and is working to get the graffiti off of the monument. City workers were out Monday evening working on removing the paint. There is no word on whether there are plans to restore the monument at this time.

No suspects have been identified and no other damage was located at the cemetery. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.