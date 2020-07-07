Charges filed against teen shooting suspect

The Ardmore Police Department has released the name of a juvenile charged in a recent shooting incident and is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to a press release from the department, 17-year-old Jackson Henry Williams has been identified as the suspect in a June 23 shooting incident at Charlotte Hall Park that left one individual hospitalized due to her injuries.

Upon further investigation into the incident, police reportedly determined that Williams was involved in shooting the firearm. In the days following the shooting, the juvenile’s identity was protected by Oklahoma law.

Felony charges for assault and battery with a deadly weapon were filed against Williams on June 30. Once a juvenile is charged or certificated as an adult or a youthful offender, the identity of a juvenile may be released to the public, according to the press release.

The Ardmore Police Department is still looking for Williams. According to the release, he is known to stay around Ardmore and northern Texas. Williams is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 133 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.