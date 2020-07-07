Ardmore woman facing charges after allegedly stabbing person in face with a box blade

An Ardmore woman is facing felony charges for assault and battery after allegedly stabbing a woman on the face and head with a box blade.

Ardmore police were dispatched to the 10 block of E Street Southeast in reference to a disturbance at around 3:04 p.m. on July 4. Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers arrived on scene and made contact with two female subjects that had been in a physical altercation.

One of the individuals reportedly had injuries on her face that were consistent with being cut by a sharp object, Henry said. According to Carter County court documents, 31-year-old Doria Patrice Johnson is accused of using a box blade to cut the victim on her face and head.

Henry said the victim was treated by medics on scene for non-life-threatening injuries. Johnson was taken into custody for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She is currently being held at the Carter County jail with a bond set at $1,000.

According to court records, Johnson has three prior convictions for assault and battery, as well as one conviction for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A preliminary conference is scheduled for August 27. If found guilty, Johnson could face up to 10 years in prison.