Ardmore woman facing charges after more than 30 cats rescued from trailer

An Ardmore woman is facing charges of neglect and cruelty to animals after more than 30 cats were allegedly discovered living in and out of cages in the woman’s small camping trailer.

According to Carter County court documents, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office discovered the conditions at 54-year-old Valerie Thaxton’s camper trailer, parked at a local RV park in the 4000 block of Hedges Road, on June 30.

More than 30 cats were allegedly confined to the inside of the trailer. Court records state that the living conditions were not adequate for the animals and accuse Thaxton of “willfully and cruelly neglecting” the cats.

According to court documents, Thaxton is also accused of neglecting an elderly relative that had been living with her in the camping trailer. Thaxton had reportedly been entrusted to care for the victim, who is disabled and requires full-time care.

However, court records state that Thaxton allegedly provided “poor and filthy living conditions” and failed to take care of the victim’s medical needs.

Ardmore Animal Shelter Supervisor Amanda Dinwiddie told The Ardmoreite on July 3 the Carter County Sheriff’s Department dropped the animals off at the shelter, making for one of the largest animal hoarding influxes the shelter has ever seen.

Dinwiddie said the cats were all in “surprisingly good health” and are well-fed, healthy and friendly. The cats are available for adoption at a fee of $45 each.

Thaxton was taken into custody on June 30 for one count of cruelty to animals and one count of neglect by caretaker. Her bond is set at $10,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for August 27.

Cruelty to animals is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both. Neglect by caretaker is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years or by a fine no more than $10,000, or both a fine and imprisonment.