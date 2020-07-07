New COVID-19 cases surge, Springer marks first death

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 858 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Tuesday marking the largest single day increase since reporting began. The new numbers also included five additional deaths, including a man from Springer in the age 65 and older age group.

The five new deaths reported Tuesday — none of which were recorded in the previous 24 hours period — included 4 in the 65 and older demographics and one in the 50 to 64 age demographic.

To date, 35.95% of confirmed cases have fallen in the 18-35 age group, yet less than 1.49% of the deaths related to the virus have come from that age group. For the 65 and older age group, the total confirmed cases represent 15.46% of the returned positive cases, yet 80% of the reported deaths. The 50-64 age group reported 17.83% of confirmed cases and 15.84% of the deaths while the other age groups ranging from infant to 49 account for less than 4% of the total deaths recorded from 66% of the total confirmed cases reported.

Tuesday’s report included 13,005 recovered cases, an increase of 573 recovers from Monday’s report.

The total number of confirmed cases for Carter County increased by 8 to 140, with 91 recoveries. The number of active cases declined by three to 47 total, still nearly double the number from the start of the holiday weekend.

The new reported cases in Carter County are located in Ardmore with four, Wilson with one, Healdton with two and Springer with one.