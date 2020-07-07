Pilot being treated for injuries after surviving plane crash in Garvin County

An aircraft crashed into a field close to Pauls Valley in Garvin County on Monday. The pilot of the aircraft survived, but is being treated for injuries.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the plane went down in a field on the east side of Ballard Road, one mile north of State Highway 19 in Garvin County at around 12:09 p.m. on July 6.

The Lance fixed-wing aircraft was piloted by 54-year-old Thomas Whalen of Norman. Whalen was transported by Pauls Valley EMS to Norman Regional Porter, where he was admitted in fair condition with a head injury. No passengers were in the plane.

According to OHP, the tail number of the aircraft is unknown due to the plane catching fire on impact.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.