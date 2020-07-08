Ardmore police investigating July 4 shooting, assault

Ardmore police are investigating an incident in which a firearm was allegedly discharged and used to assault an individual on the Fourth of July.

Officers with the Ardmore Police Department responded to reports of an assault at around 12:01 a.m. on July 4. APD Capt. Claude Henry said a firearm was shot one time, but no one was struck. “It was used more as a warning shot,” he said.

The suspect is then believed to have used the firearm as a blunt object to strike the victim. The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Mercy Hospital emergency room, where they were treated and released.

A suspect has been named and no arrests have been made at this time. Henry said the investigation is ongoing and officers are still trying to sort out the motive for the incident.

“We’re still having to contact some people and do some interviews, and then do some follow up work to understand what really happened that night,” Henry said.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.