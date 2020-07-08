Carter County sees 11 new COVID-19 cases

Eleven new reported cases in Carter County increased the active number of COVID-19 cases for the county to 55 on Wednesday. The county has recorded 151 total confirmed cases with two deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Of the total cases reported for Carter County, 94 are now classified as recovered.

The new numbers were reported as part of a total of 673 new cases for the state along with three additional deaths. Wednesday’s new reported deaths — none of which were included in the previous 24 hours — included a Kay County resident in the 50-64 age group along with deaths in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties in the 65 and older age group. Wednesday’s reported numbers raised the state’s total confirmed cases to 17,893, 407 total deaths and 397,647 reported tests.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, 458 patients are currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.