Commission approves $1.5 million for repair of sewer lines at Ardmore Municipal Airport

The Ardmore City Commission approved spending on multiple service agreements and a major repair project during their first meeting in the new fiscal year on Monday evening. By far, the largest agreement was a work order for $1,474,324 for rehab and repair of the sewer lines at Ardmore Municipal Airport.

Shawn Geurin, director of utilities, told commissioners these repairs would be the first step towards building a new plant in the area.

“This is kind of the first phase of getting that new plant,” Guerin said. “This will make all the repairs to the lines up there through pipe bursting and sliplining and either replacing or aligning all the manholes. From there we’ll do a flow study and start in on the plant.”

Guerin said the flow study will ensure there is no extra water getting into the system that would in turn interfere with the new plant's operation.

Some of the other major approvals are for service agreements, many of which will stay in effect for the next several years. The largest of these is between the City and Doug Hargis Inc. for the operation and management of Lakeview Golf Course for the amount of $516,791 annually for the next five years.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said the company has been operating the golf course since 2008 and has maintained a good working relationship with the city by meeting all of the specifics outlined in their service agreement. The agreement will be automatically renewed for the next five fiscal years unless either party gives notice they intend to terminate the contract.

Another long-term agreement will be between the City and Tyler Technologies for the incode software utilized by the finance department and the Ardmore Public Works Authority. The City agreed to pay $84,082 to the company annually for the next five years. By making the five-year agreement, the cost to the city will remain the same annually.

City Treasurer Sissy Burge said the agreement will add additional capabilities, features and benefits to the City’s existing software package and will allow data to be placed on the company’s cloud which will eliminate the need for onsite server updates, maintenance and costs.

The city also entered into an agreement between the Ardmore Police Department and Carter County for the detention and care of those arrested and taken into custody by the APD. The agreement will cost $155,004 annually and be made in monthly installments of $12,917.