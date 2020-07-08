Farmers to Families gives away 1,100 boxes of food in Carter County

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program continued its mission on Tuesday by delivering 1,100 boxes of food to families in Carter County, and 400 more boxes will be available for drive through pick up today. The program first began in April as part of the federal government’s response to COVID-19 as a way of putting farmers and distributors back to work while also supporting those in need of food during the pandemic.

Misty Apala, executive director of Impact Ardmore, said her organization has been working with the program since early June, and during that time they have expanded their focus beyond Carter County.

“We just kicked off week five, and we started back at the beginning of June,” Apala said. “We started off small — only in Carter County and doing specific areas, but we knew we wanted to branch out further. Over those five weeks we’ve gone from Carter County to Jefferson and Stephens County as well.”

Apala said Tuesday’s food boxes either contained all produce or a mixture of produce and dairy, and each family received a gallon of milk along with the box.

“Each box had either all produce, fruits and vegetables, and had potatoes, onions, zucchini, apples and oranges, or they had a produce and dairy mix which had butter, yogurt, potatoes, carrots, onions and zucchini,” Apala said.

She said the food boxes were given away in Fox, Graham and Tatums as well as the biggest give away which took place at the First United Methodist Church in Lone Grove.

“We were able to send out about 600 boxes of food throughout Lone Grove,” Apala said. “We had volunteers from different churches and schools helping out today. We’ve been very blessed that there haven’t been any barriers to prevent volunteers from helping out.”

Apala said the food boxes will be given out Wednesday in Ardmore at two different drive through clinics. Carter County Dodge, located at 3600 W. Broadway, and Carter County Hyundai, located at 616 Holiday Drive, will each have approximately 200 boxes of food to give away. There are no specific requirements or demographics required in order to receive one of the boxes. Anyone in need is welcome to get a box, but there is a limit of one box per family.