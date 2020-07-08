Juvenile suspect in Ardmore park shooting arrested

After around two and half weeks of searching for the juvenile suspect in a shooting incident at a local park, Ardmore police apprehended the 17-year-old Wednesday evening.

Jackson Henry Williams was reportedly taken into custody in the 600 block of North Washington Street in Ardmore with the assistance of K-9 Officer Boss. Williams was reportedly not injured.

According to the Ardmore Police Department, on June 23, a woman at Charlotte Hall Park was struck by gunfire. The victim was hospitalized due to her injuries and reportedly had no relation to the suspects in the case.

Williams is believed to have been the one who fired the gun. Felony charges for assault and battery with a deadly weapon were filed against Williams on June 30. A second suspect in the case, 19-year-old Gabreon Noland, was reportedly caught running from the park on the day of the incident.

Noland was taken into custody and is facing a complaint for unlawful possession of a firearm. According to APD, Noland is not believed to have been involved in firing the gun.

A total of six shots were reportedly fired during the incident— two in the air and four towards a vehicle that the two suspects had allegedly come out of after attempting to complete a drug deal. The victim’s vehicle was parked nearby and reportedly got caught in the gunfire. No other injuries were reported.