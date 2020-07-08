Tishomingo man arrested for multiple alleged child sex crimes

Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office became aware of possible child sex crimes happening within Tishomingo around the middle of June. Following an extensive investigation, a suspect has been taken into custody for multiple counts of rape by instrumentation and lewd acts to a child under 16.

Johnston County Undersheriff Gary Dodd said a parent and a juvenile came forward to report one of the crimes sometime between June 15 and 16. The investigation that followed revealed multiple allegations against Dustin Adams, 40, of Tishomingo, involving nefarious acts with underage children.

On July 2, the lead investigator on the case obtained probable cause through her investigation and forensic interviews with the victims. Dodd and other deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office located Adams in Tishomingo and arrested him that day.

Adams was booked into the Johnston County jail for five counts of rape by instrumentation and eight counts of lewd acts to a child under 16. His bond is set at $200,000. Charges have been sent to the district attorney's office for review.

The investigation is ongoing and Dodd said the sheriff’s office is anticipating possible other charges. Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 371-2646.

If you are a victim or have knowledge of crimes against children or any other crimes, contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement.

“Our deputies are highly trained and highly motivated, and anybody who thinks that they’re going to victimize anybody, especially our children, in this county would be sorely mistaken because we’re going to find you and bring you to justice by any means necessary,” Dodd said.