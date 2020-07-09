COVID-19 hospitalizations surge in the state, three new deaths reported

The state of Oklahoma reported its largest single day new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The 89 new hospitalizations was 23 more than the previous single day high set the day before, with 204 total new hospitalizations in the last three days.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, 463 Oklahomans remained hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Thursday as completed tests in the state counted 404,600.

Thursday’s 603 new positive test results brought the state’s total to 18,496, with 14,100 recovered and 3,986 presumed active cases in the state. Statewide, three new deaths were reported Thursday, none of which occurred in the last 24 hours. Two were in the age 65 and older age group, a female from Pawnee County and a male from Muskogee County, and one from Oklahoma County in the 50-64 age demographic.

Carter County saw its positive confirmed cases increase by 8 to 159 with 96 recovered and 61 presumed active cases, marking the second consecutive day where the active number of cases in the county set a new single day high. Nearly half of all cases in Carter Country have been reported in the last 10 days, with 48.5 percent of all cases being reported since June 30.

Mendy Spohn, the Health Department Regional Administrative Director, said the recent increase in local numbers is primarily among mid-age groups. "We consistently see cases in the 65+ age groups. We are seeing an uptick in hospitalizations and more severe illness in people with underlying conditions regardless of age," Spohn said.

“Everyone should be aware of their ability to spread the virus to older populations and to people with underlying conditions,” Spohn said. “Washing hands, wearing masks and staying out of groups if sick is still a big message. If an asymptomatic person who doesn’t know they are positive is wearing a mask, their chances of spreading the virus to others is low.”