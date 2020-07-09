Heat advisory in effect through Saturday

A heat advisory has been issued for Southern Oklahoma beginning this afternoon and lasting through at least Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s with heat indices reaching the mid 100s to the low 110s.

John Pike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said starting today afternoon highs will be getting progressively higher through Saturday.

“As far as measured temperatures, Thursday we’re looking at a high of 96, Friday 97, and Saturday we’ll be getting into the triple digits with 101,” Pike said. “When you factor in the humidity — which will be on the rise — Thursday we’re looking at a heat index of 106, Friday 108 and Saturday it goes up to 110.”

Pike said heat indexes are calculated by a combination of the measured temperature combined with the relative humidity. Humidity is measured by the dew point which will be in the mid 70s through the rest of the week.

“Dew points are a good way to measure the discomfort,” Pike said. “When you get dew points in the mid 70s its pretty humid, and then when you add in the additional heat, it makes it even worse.”

Pike said the heat advisory has the potential of being extended past Saturday, and even if the heat advisory goes, the temperatures will remain above average for at least the next week.

“Temperatures are typically somewhere in the low to mid 90s this time of year, and looking through the middle of next week we’re looking at highs of close to the triple digits.”

Pike suggested remaining inside in air-conditioning, especially during the afternoon for the next few days. He reminded everyone to check on their relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly or the disabled. He also said people need to be mindful of young children and pets and to be especially vigilant about leaving them in unattended parked vehicles.

For those who have to be outside during the day, Pike said to take it easy, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water because the chance of heat exhaustion or heat stroke will be especially high.