Surge in new COVID-19 cases, deaths continue statewide

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 took another significant leap Friday, crossing the 19 thousand mark with 596 news cases being reported. New recoveries managed to keep pace with 548, bringing the statewide total to 14,648.

The state also reported six new COVID-19 related deaths Friday, all within the 65 and older age demographic and none within the last 24 hours.

The seven-day average for new cases has increased to 575, marking three consecutive days in which that number has stayed north of 500, the highest since the onset of the pandemic in March.

Carter County noted more recoveries than new cases for the first time in that same three-day timespan. The county noted nine new recoveries and four new cases on Friday bringing the running total to 163 confirmed cases, 105 of which have recovered.

The state recorded an additional 56 new hospitalizations on Friday, the lowest total since Tuesday.

According to Nancy Corbett, executive director or media relations and social media for Mercy Hospital, Mercy Ardmore currently has four patients being treated in ICU, two of which are being treated for COVID-19. That number had not changed from Thursday. The hospital has 13 ICU beds on site, nine of which are currently unoccupied.