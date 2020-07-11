COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to climb

Oklahoma reported 687 new cases of COVID-19 along with five new deaths associated with the virus Saturday as the seven-day average inched closer to 600 new daily cases.

The state began July with a seven-day average of less than 300 new daily cases. That average was 69 entering June after the state saw a surge of new cases and deaths throughout April. The state recorded 200 COVID-19 related deaths in April, 104 in May, 55 in June and with five new reported deaths on Saturday, 31 deaths in the first 11 days of July.

The seven-day average for new hospitalizations increased to 45 on Saturday, marking the highest rate — which includes two consecutive days of about 40 — and the only time during the pandemic that average has crossed that mark. The numbers have come close to 40 twice since reporting began, on July 2 and July 9. The hospitalization rates never got above 30 during the month of April.

An additional 453 recoveries on Saturday brought the total to 15,136, marking a new seven-day high for recoveries. That number has stayed north of 400 since Independence Day, the first time during the pandemic to reach that milestone.

Carter County saw seven new cases and nine new recoveries. The county had 54 confirmed cases considered still active Saturday. Ardmore recorded five new cases and eight new recoveries Saturday.