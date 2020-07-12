Carter County Free Fair, Murray County Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

Two local county fairs will not be returning this fall due to concerns about coronavirus. The organizers of both the Carter County Free Fair and the Murray County Fair released statements on social media on Friday informing the public of the cancellations. Both hope to return in 2021.

Angie Green, fair manager of the Carter County Free Fair, said as far as she is aware this is the first time the fair has been cancelled since the event first began in the early 20th Century.

“I think, for our county, this may be the first time it’s ever been cancelled,” Green said. “I believe the state fair was shut down a couple years during World War II, but I cannot find anything that says we’ve ever been cancelled before.”

Green said the fair’s board of directors had originally planned to limit this year’s event to only livestock and arts and crafts exhibits. However because the event is staffed primarily by volunteers and hundreds of people come through every day, maintaining proper sanitation and social distancing would not have been possible.

“In the current situation of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the fair environment you know and love,” the statement read. “While we cannot predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in September, the recent surge in positive cases is troubling for all of us. This is the safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point.”

Green said she is extremely thankful to the Carter County Fair Board, the Carter County OSU Extension office, and all of the volunteers and workers who bring the fair to life. She looks forward to seeing everyone again in 2021.

The Murray County Fair issued a similar statement.

“After much consideration, the fair board voted last night to cancel the fair this year due to the unknowns of COVID and the safety of the exhibitors, guests and workers,” the statement read. “Please spread the word. We’ll see you next year.”