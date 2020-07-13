New state virus case surge continues, first pediatric death reported

COVID-19 has claimed the life of an Oklahoma juvenile as new daily confirmed cases continue to rise. Nearly 7,000 cases of the disease have been recorded in July as the state’s cumulative total nears 21,000.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first child impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Lance Frye, interim Executive Director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, in a Monday update.

“It is critical for Oklahomans to partner with us in following the latest public health guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable populations. Wash your hands often, limit social engagements, and consider wearing a mask where physical distancing is challenging.”

With 966 new cases of COVID-19 recorded between Sunday and Monday, Oklahoma has recorded 20,745 total cases since March. Just over 4,500 of those cases were not recorded as deceased or recovered, as of Monday.

Carter County’s cumulative case total remained at 182 Monday. Five new recoveries recorded Monday put the county’s presumably active cases at 53. Two county residents have died as a result of the virus.

A vast majority of Oklahoman deaths — about 96% — have been people at least 50 years old, according to the OSDH website on Monday afternoon. The virus-related death of someone under 17 marks the youngest victim, and is among 16 other deaths under 49 years old.

Oklahoma has recorded at least one new death per day for more than a week and more than two dozen in the last seven days. The seven-day average of new daily deaths dropped as low as one death per day for several days in June, but has since climbed above three.