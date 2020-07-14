Ardmore High School sets graduation date

The Daily Ardmoreite

By Mallory Graves

mgraves@ardmoreite.com

Ardmore High School will have its in-person graduation and prom on Friday July 24. The graduation ceremony will kick off at Noble Stadium at 9 a.m. Senior prom will follow later that evening starting with a promenade at 6 p.m.

“All students will follow their normal routine of getting their temperature taken before both events, so we can test for fevers," Ardmore City Schools Superintendent Kim Holland, said. "At graduation, I will not require anyone to wear masks, but I’d imagine people would do so. The school will be providing masks for our students, but the audience will need to bring their own mask. The visitor's side will be open for seating during graduation so people don’t have to worry about being too close in proximity to each other and we can regulate social distancing. The ceremony will probably last about an hour, and then we’ll part. As far as the dance goes, we are still waiting on some direction from the state and other people so we can know what we need to do for their senior prom. I will require parents to wear masks when they come up to take pictures with their kids at prom.”

The senior prom will be held in the Ardmore High School cafeteria Friday evening from 7-9 p.m.

“Our kids had a whole lot taken away from them and we just want to give them the opportunity to walk across the stage and graduate in a safe environment,” Holland said.