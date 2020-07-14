Ardmore woman facing charges for allegedly assaulting, spitting on police officers

An Ardmore woman is facing charges for assault and battery on a police officer in addition to two counts of a prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee.

According to Carter County court documents, 21-year-old Leshawna Lashelle Johnson is accused of having struck an officer with the Ardmore Police Department on July 9 by kicking him in the right knee.

The charging documents allege that Johnson intended to injure the officer and states that the officer was on the clock, performing his duties as an officer at the time of the incident.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were responding to a possible medical assist in the 400 block of Park Street Southeast when they made contact with Johnson on the evening of July 9.

“During our contact with Johnson she became agitated and during the contact she transferred saliva onto an officer,” Henry said.

Johnson is accused of spitting directly into the mouth of a sergeant with the Ardmore Police Department, according to court records. Once the saliva was transferred to the sergeant, Johnson was placed under arrest.

“Whenever she was taken into custody there was somewhat of a physical resistance from her,” Henry said. “She was pulling away from officers and she did at one point kick an officer.”

Johnson was then transported to the Carter County jail, where she allegedly spit on a deputy with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. Johnson was booked into jail for two felony counts of a prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, and later received an additional felony complaint for assault and battery on a police officer.

Henry said Johnson allegedly admitted to taking illegal narcotics earlier that morning. The type of narcotics was not disclosed.

Johnson is currently being held at the Carter County jail with a bond of $5,000. A preliminary conference is scheduled for September 3.

Assault and battery on a police officer is punishable by a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both. A prisoner placing bodily fluid on a government employee is punishable by imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of up to $1,000.