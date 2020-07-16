Ardmore police engage in two separate pursuits through town in under 24 hours

The Ardmore Police Department engaged in two separate pursuits in under 24 hours this week, reaching speeds between 70 and 100 mph through town.

The first pursuit began at around 4:25 p.m. on July 15 after an officer identified a possible stolen vehicle traveling down the road in the 800 block of Pettit Southwest, said Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Dustin Bryson, of Ardmore, reportedly failed to stop. The officer then engaged the vehicle in a pursuit that lasted for several blocks through southeast Ardmore. Speeds of up to 70 mph were reached during the pursuit.

Once the suspect's vehicle reached the intersection of Anderson Street Southeast and A Street Southeast, Henry said the driver traveled into a field at the dead end and struck a fence. Bryson and a juvenile passenger in the vehicle then reportedly fled on foot.

An APD officer chased the driver for approximately four to five blocks and was able to take Bryson into custody without incident in the unit block of 12th Avenue Southeast. Surrounding officers were also able to catch up with the juvenile passenger who fled the scene.

The juvenile passenger was apprehended and issued a municipal complaint for obstruction. Bryson was booked into the Carter County jail for possession of stolen property, attempting to elude, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and not having a valid driver’s license.

Around nine hours later, at 1:30 a.m. on July 16, a second pursuit began after an APD officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle traveling southbound on North Washington Street.

Henry said the motorcycle did not have an operating tail light and the officer attempted to make a traffic stop for defective equipment. However, the driver reportedly accelerated as soon as the officer attempted to make the stop.

The pursuit lasted for approximately 15 blocks, with the vehicles reaching speeds of up to 100 mph. However, the pursuit was later terminated in the 1800 block of 3rd Street Northeast.

The responding officer continued to travel eastbound on 3rd Street Northeast and later noticed a light coming from off the roadway in the 2500 block of 3rd Street Northeast.

“He stopped to check on the light and found that it was the motorcycle that had ran from him,” Henry said. “However, at that time the driver was not located and the motorcycle was towed from the scene.”

Later in the morning, at around 6:45 a.m., officers reportedly went out to look for more evidence and to possibly locate the driver of the motorcycle. During that time, a citizen informed them that a subject that lived down the road appeared to have been in some sort of altercation.

When officers made contact with the subject, 28-year-old Marcio Murillo, of Ardmore, Henry said they were able to identify him as the driver of the motorcycle. The officers called for SOAS to evaluate the suspect and he was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

Henry said Murillo has not been arrested at this time. However, complaints against Murillo for attempting to elude, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle that is improperly equipped have been sent to the district attorney’s office for review.