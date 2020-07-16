'It saved the individual's life': Civilians rescue Wilson man from burning car

Two civilians rescued a Wilson man from a burning vehicle after the driver crashed into a tree near their residences Tuesday morning.

Wilson Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Justin Nipp said he only lives a few blocks away from where the crash occurred, on Bull Run Road, three miles south of Wilson. Nipp went to the scene while waiting for the Wilson fire trucks to arrive.

Before any of the firefighters arrived, a man and woman who lived nearby rushed out of their homes to help the driver get out of the flaming vehicle. Nipp said their quick action saved the driver’s life. “It saved the individual's life by those people being quick to react,” he said.

The man attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put the fire out, but the fire was too large. “We had to extinguish the fire with foam once our units got there,” Nipp said. Once on scene, the firefighters had the vehicle fire out within 20 minutes.

The driver, a19-year-old Wilson man, sustained 60 to 70% burns and was transported by Air Evac to Medical City in Plano, Texas. According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the victim was in critical condition at the time.

Nipp said victim underwent surgery to repair two broken wrists on Wednesday and began receiving skin grafts on Thursday. “They have him in a burn ICU and he’s sedated and on a ventilator,” he said.

The Dillard Volunteer Fire Department, Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service and Wilson Police Department also assisted with the accident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the collision.