Tishomingo man facing 15 different felony charges in relation to child sexual abuse case

A Tishomingo man arrested earlier in July on suspicion of child sexual abuse is now facing 15 different felony charges involving rape, lewd acts and indecent exposure.

Dustin Kane Adams, 40, was taken into custody by deputies from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on July 2. According to Johnston County court documents filed on July 15, Adams is being charged with eight felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, four counts of rape by instrumentation, two counts of indecent exposure and one count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16.

Johnston County Undersheriff Gary Dodd said deputies became aware of possible child sexual abuse happening within Tishomingo around the middle of June after a parent and juvenile came forward to report one of the crimes.

An extensive investigation ensued and multiple allegations against Adams involving inappropriate acts with underage children were revealed. The lead investigator on the case obtained probable cause on July 2 through her investigation and interviews with the victims.

Dodd and other deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office then located Adams in Tishomingo and arrested him that day. Adams was booked into the Johnston County jail, where he is currently being held with a bond of $200,000.

Adams was scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on July 15. All 15 counts against Adams include a possible sentence of 10 years or more if he is found guilty. Rape by instrumentation is punishable by up to life imprisonment. Adams would also be required to register as a sex offender if he is convicted.

“Our deputies are highly trained and highly motivated, and anybody who thinks that they’re going to victimize anybody, especially our children, in this county would be sorely mistaken because we’re going to find you and bring you to justice by any means necessary,” Dodd said.

If you are a victim or have knowledge of crimes against children or any other crimes, contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 371-2646 or your local law enforcement.