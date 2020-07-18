Carter County records 3rd virus-related death

Carter County followed a state trend of worsening COVID-19 data and recorded a third death on Saturday. About 20% of all reported cases in the county were recorded in the seven days through Saturday.

Of the 213 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Carter County since March 26, 43 of them were recorded between July 12 and July 18. One additional Ardmore case was reported deceased on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, less than two weeks after a Springer patient was reported dead from the disease.

Saturday’s reported death marks three Carter County patients with a virus-related death since April and 451 deaths statewide.

Six additional cases were recorded in the county on Saturday, with a majority of them in Ardmore. Lone Grove also recorded an additional case, bringing that town’s total case count to 12. Wilson has recorded seven cases of the disease and Healdton has recorded six cases.

According to OSDH Regional Director Mendy Spohn, community transmission continues to be the main source of infections locally, rather than hotspots related to specific events or locations.

"The increase in cases we are seeing are related to community transmission. It is vital for individuals to stay home from work and out of the public if they are experiencing even mild symptoms related to COVID-19," Spohn said on Saturday.