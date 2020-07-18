Challenging week for OK as health officials address virus reporting shortfalls

One state health expert called the past week “challenging” for Oklahoma as it weathered one of the worst seven days of COVID-19 recorded during the ongoing pandemic. The state’s top health official also ended the week blaming outdated technology for delayed and inconsistent testing data.

Oklahoma recorded nearly 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 between July 12 and July 18, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, including 916 new cases on Saturday alone. New recorded cases and hospitalizations continued at near record highs and sent respective seven-day averages to new heights.

An average of more than 750 new cases of the disease were recorded each day last week, compared to about 370 at the end of June. More than 380 new virus-related hospitalizations were recorded last week, and OSDH hospital data showed more than 600 people were in the hospital both Thursday and Friday.

“I would argue that we are actually starting to strain hospital capacity at this point,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, Chief Quality Officer for Medicine Enterprise at the University of Oklahoma. Bratzler took part in a virtual Friday press briefing to update the public on how the state has fared this week of the pandemic.

OSDH data compiled by The Ardmoreite shows the statewide rate of positive test results near 10% last week, one of the highest rates recorded since April. The accuracy of the data is unclear, however, after state health officials said they are aware of delays in the processing and reporting of test results.

“We recognize the significant issues we’ve experienced in the past and are working to eliminate them by incorporating new technology to enhance the current system as we work towards a long-term solution,” said OSDH interim Commissioner Lance Frye in a Friday statement.

Questions for state health officials about the testing methods, including wild fluctuations in reported test numbers, were asked on Wednesday but remained unanswered on Saturday. The OSDH statement on Friday, however, did explain how some specimens are tested in state while others are sent out of state.

“COVID-19 testing that occurs at urgent care clinics, health care provider offices, retailers and pharmacies are sent out of state and can take several days for the OSDH to receive results, typically by fax. The OSDH Acute Disease Services team manually enters test results as they are reported to the agency, which is time consuming and can delay the process of data reporting and contact tracing,” read the statement.

After a federal rule change from the White House on Wednesday that ordered hospitals to bypass CDC reporting, OSDH reporting of hospital information will not change.

"There will be no change to OSDH procedures regarding hospital reporting," said OSDH Regional Director Mendy Spohn through a spokesperson on Saturday.

While the OSDH is testing an average of 2,000 people per day across the state, Friday’s statement also said only about 25% of the state’s COVID-19 testing is at county health departments.

According to OSDH data, nearly 469,000 specimens have been tested in Oklahoma. Through April, Oklahoma struggled to test more than 20,000 specimens in a week but reported more than 54,000 test results between July 13 and July 17.

Deaths were also being recorded at a faster rate last week. Six new virus-related deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the state total to 451 and marking 13 consecutive days of at least one new death.