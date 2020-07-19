Retailers take lead in mask requirements while officials warn of penalties, scams

Carter County residents may not be required by any government entities to wear face coverings in public, but a growing number of area retailers are making the decision to require their shoppers to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

More than half of U.S. states now have some form of face covering mandate, with Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Texas becoming the latest states to approve the requirements, according to USA TODAY. Many nationwide retailers are also requiring shoppers to wear face masks inside stores. Local chains like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have all issued mask requirements in recent days.

USA TODAY:What states require face masks in public?

Despite no formal mandate from city, county or state leaders, Ardmore police say people on private property who are asked to leave for refusing to wear face coverings could still face penalties. “The Ardmore Police Department will respond and allow the responsible person for the property to sign a city complaint for trespassing,” read the Friday statement.

“If a citizen fails to cooperate with patrol officers attempting to escort them from the property, only then will they be subject to arrest,” the statement continued.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday promoted recent studies that show how effective face masks are in slowing the spread of COVID-19. One CDC publication about a salon in Missouri showed two stylists with COVID-19 who wore masks while infectious for over a week in May. According to research, none of their 139 clients ever became symptomatic and none of the 67 tested received positive test results.

More:CDC report on Missouri stylists who wore masks while sick

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Dr. Dale Bratzler, with the University of Oklahoma, also pointed out comments from the CDC and the U.S. Surgeon General to promote voluntary face coverings for Oklahomans.

“If we all took personal responsibility — wore a mask, did the physical distancing and tried to avoid crowds — I think we could stem the tide of this without going back to complete lockdowns that we had before,” Bratzler said during a Friday press conference.

He said consultation with colleagues, including pulmonologists, suggests face masks pose significantly fewer dangers to the wearer than exposure to and spread of viruses. “If an asthmatic is having a severe attack, then they might not tolerate it because wearing a mask does slow down the airflow just a little bit. But most asthmatics, I would strongly recommend that they wear a mask so they can prevent themselves from getting the virus,” Bratzler said.

Bratzler also warned about claims of mask exemptions in locations where face coverings are required. “People are carrying around these cards that say it’s a medical exemption from wearing a mask. They’re bogus,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, which is responsible for enforcing provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, has said they are aware of internet postings and flyers regarding the ADA that may include the department’s official seal.

“These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department,” reads the department’s website.

Fact check: ADA does not provide blanket exemption from face mask requirements

The ADA does require disabled people to be “reasonably accommodated” by businesses or employers but does not necessarily allow exemptions without other measures that are in line with public health requirements, according to USA TODAY.

“The ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations,” said a June 30 statement from the department.