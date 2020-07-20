As the story unfolds,
Technical issues continue to skew state virus data

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
Only 168 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Oklahoma Monday, the lowest one-day number since June 14. State health officials say technical issues caused reporting delays and case counts since Sunday do not reflect real-time data.

Technical issues are again being blamed for inaccurate COVID-19 data reporting. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said low case counts reported Sunday and Monday do not reflect real-time data.

“In the meantime, Oklahomans who receive a positive test result through a State lab will continue to be promptly notified and connected to contact tracing efforts,” read a Monday situation update from OSDH.

Only 377 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by OSDH on Sunday and Monday, compared to the 916 new cases reported on Saturday. The total number of confirmed cases statewide remained above 25,000 Monday.

Three new cases were reported in Carter County on Monday, with two in Ardmore and one in Lone Grove. 

Only 28 new hospitalizations were reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health between Sunday and Monday, after two weeks of record high virus-related hospitalizations. Technical problems are being blamed for delayed reporting from OSDH.

The statewide virus-related death toll also rose to 452 on Monday after a Tulsa County woman died due to the disease. 

State health officials on Friday admitted that dated technology and manual data entry is causing delays in coronavirus data reporting. 

Monday’s new case count is the lowest one-day number recorded since June 14 at the beginning of a massive surge in virus confirmations. The 28 new hospitalizations recorded between Sunday and Monday is also among some of the lowest numbers recorded since early June.

Seven-day averages of new confirmed cases and new virus-related hospitalizations, which tend to even out volatile swings in daily reported numbers, remain well above averages recorded before the recent surge.

Fewer than 400 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Oklahoma since Sunday, marking the slowest rise in new cases since early June. State health officials say technical issues have resulted in recent inaccurate reported numbers.

Health department workers carrying out contact tracing of people exposed to the virus will begin implementing text messaging. More information about what contacts can expect to see in a text notification from OSDH is expected later this week.