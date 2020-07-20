Two separate pursuits in Johnston County on Saturday end in arrests

Johnston County deputies engaged in two separate pursuits on Saturday that both ended in arrests. The first pursuit began early in the morning on July 18, and deputies later learned that the suspects involved may have been trafficking methamphetamine into the county.

Johnston County Undersheriff Gary Dodd said an officer with the Tishomingo Police Department saw a vehicle leaving an area known for high drug trafficking activity in Tishomingo at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle then reportedly ran a stop sign and a deputy with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the passenger, later identified as 37-year-old Rodrick Walker, of Tishomingo, reportedly fled from the vehicle. Dodd said the driver, 34-year-old Joshua Carsey, of Ada, was instructed to stay at the location in his vehicle and deputies chased the passenger on foot.

“The deputy, the Tishomingo officer and then another deputy gave chase for several blocks and we were able to catch the passenger,” Dodd said. “After a brief fight, he was taken into custody.”

When the officers returned to their vehicles, the driver had fled the scene. A short time later, a Tishomingo citizen approached the officers and informed them that a suspicious vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that had been pulled over was at the Overton James Apartment Complex in Tishomingo.

“We were able to locate the vehicle and talk to a couple occupants of the apartment complex,” Dodd said. “They said they’d seen the male subject arrive in that vehicle and enter into an apartment on the east side of the apartment complex.”

Deputies made contact with the resident of the apartment Carsey had reportedly been seen entering from the back door and the resident granted him entry. Carsey was reportedly located hiding in a back bathroom of the apartment and was taken into custody.

“After talking to the occupant of the apartment, she did not know him, she did not invite him into the apartment,” Dodd said. “Talking to some other people at the apartment, they said that he came through the back door and made the statement that 'the laws were outside' and he went into the bathroom and shut the door.”

Dodd said deputies later took inventory of the vehicle involved and located a loaded 12 gauge shotgun, along with a small amount of methamphetamine and a large quantity of unused plastic baggies.

Carsey is currently being held at the Johnston County jail for failure to stop at a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle with an expired license, escape from arrest or detention, eluding a peace officer, burglary in the first degree and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Walker is also being held at the Johnston County jail for obstruction of a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

“Both of them are convicted felons and based upon the items that we found in the vehicle, we believe one, if not both of the individuals, are involved in the trafficking or transportation and distribution of illegal drugs— specifically methamphetamine,” Dodd said.

Later that same day, at around 9 p.m. on July 18, a Johnston County deputy observed a pickup truck traveling down the city streets of Ravia at a high rate of speed. Dodd said the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Billy Gastineau, of Ravia, reportedly failed to stop.

“He led the deputy around the town of Ravia on some dirt roads for approximately four miles and then came back into Ravia,” Dodd said. “He went down city streets at very high rates of speed — very unsafe, causing a danger not only to himself and the officers, but to others.”

One witness to the pursuit reportedly stated that Gastineau ran him off the road during the incident. The suspect vehicle eventually came to a dead end, where the driver went through a yard and into a pasture on the north side of Ravia.

The miles pursuit then came to an end once the driver reportedly gave up and turned himself in to the deputy. “The subject had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and person,” Dodd said.

Gastineau was taken into custody without further incident for a speeding violation, eluding a peace officer and driving under the influence of alcohol, and is currently being held at the Johnston County jail. “Don’t run from us because we’re going to chase you,” Dodd said.