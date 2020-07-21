Johnston County deputies respond to stabbing believed to be self defense

Deputies from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at a residence in Mill Creek on Friday night. After further investigation, deputies learned that the incident may have occurred out of self defense.

Johnston County Undersheriff Gary Dodd said deputies responded to the scene at around 10 p.m. and quickly secured the area. A female subject was reportedly detained in order to allow a safe approach for EMS and fire personnel to treat the individual that had been stabbed.

Dodd said the individual was transported to a local hospital and then flown to the OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City to be treated for stab wounds. Deputies then processed the scene, obtained witness statements and talked with the female subject who had reportedly stabbed the individual.

“Based upon our investigation at the scene, it was very clear that this was a case of self defense,” Dodd said. “The female was in her own home and her stepson came into the home and began acting very belligerent and violent, and then started to physically attack her.”

Dodd said the subject’s father attempted to drag him off of the woman, but he reportedly continued to physically assault her. “She was being hit in the face, in the head area and she had warned him several times,” Dodd said.

The woman reportedly had a knife in her hand because she had been in the process of cooking dinner when the alleged assault occurred. “So she used the weapon that she already had in her hand to get the physical attack to stop and to get him off of her,” Dodd said.

She sustained multiple abrasions to her face and severe cuts to one of her hands. Dodd said the male subject reportedly grabbed the woman’s hand during the altercation and cut her with the knife she was holding.

Based upon the evidence gathered and witness statements, Dodd said the woman was released from investigative detention and no charges will be filed against her.

She reportedly declined to press charges against the male subject, but plans to file a protective order. Dodd said a report will be sent over to the district attorney’s office for consideration of charges against the male subject involved.

“The state, based upon her injuries, could if a prosecutor wanted to go ahead and file charges,” Dodd said. “So as of right now, no charges will be filed against the attacker, per the victim’s wishes. However, that could change.”