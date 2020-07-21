Oklahoma County fugitive accused of child sexual abuse crimes arrested in Johnston County

A wanted fugitive out of Oklahoma County was reportedly apprehended in Johnston County over the weekend. The suspect is accused of several sexual abuse charges involving children.

Johnston County Undersheriff Gary Dodd said deputies received information from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office that the suspect, Jeremiah Cofer, was in the area on Saturday, July 18.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office provided Johnston County deputies with a description of the residence where Cofer was believed to be staying in the town of Wapanucka. Based on this information, Dodd said deputies were able to locate Cofer at a residence on E Avenue.

“Based upon information that we have received and that we put together, he has just recently moved back to this area,” Dodd said. “He had not been in the area for a while and the residence that he was located at was actually a family member’s.”

Dodd said deputies hadn’t had any contact with Cofer since he moved back and are unsure how long he’d been in the area. “We know that he’s been back for at least a couple of weeks or maybe a little bit longer,” Dodd said.

Cofer was taken into custody on Saturday without incident and is currently being held at the Johnston County jail for charges out of Oklahoma County. Cofer is wanted for one count of child sexual abuse, two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of rape by instrumentation and one count of sexual battery.

“Don’t come to our county and expect to hide out because we’re going to find you,” Dodd said.

If you are a victim or have knowledge of crimes against children or any other crimes, contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 371-2646 or your local law enforcement agency.