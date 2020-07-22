City Commission approves purchase of new breathing equipment for fire department

Drew Butler

The Ardmoreite

The Ardmore City Commission approved the purchase of 24 new breathing equipment for the Ardmore Fire Department on Monday evening. The self-contained units will cost $169,809.65 and will replace the current units which were 2005 models.

Fire Chief Cary Williamson described the new devices and said they will be a major improvement over what is currently in use.

“The self-contained breathing apparatuses are the backpacks that the firefighters wear to keep them alive while they’re in an oxygen deficient atmosphere,” Williamson said. “The current models we have are from 2005, and they are beginning to need repairs quite a bit. And the parts are nonexistent.”

Williamson said because replacement parts are so difficult to come by, the fire department has been salvaging parts from one machine to repair another. He thanked the city for dedicating $170,000 in the 2020-2021 budget to purchase the new equipment.

Williamson also noted the new equipment comes with an “as long as you own it” warranty which will save the city money in future repairs.

In other business on Monday, commissioners also voted to accept a $750,000 bid from Overland Construction for the 2020 major street improvements project.