Five-year-old child injured in Carter County collision Tuesday morning

Sierra Rains

The Ardmoreite

A juvenile was reportedly injured in a Carter County collision on Tuesday morning.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two pickup trucks were heading westbound on State Highway 53, one mile north of Gene Autry, at around 9:55 a.m. One of the trucks reportedly stopped at a railroad crossing and was struck by the second vehicle.

OHP cited the reason for the collision as “inattention”. Both drivers were transported to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, where they were treated and released.

A 5-year-old child from Ardmore was a passenger in the pickup truck that struck the stopped vehicle, and reportedly sustained a head injury. According to OHP, the juvenile was transported by Air-Evac to the OU Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

No further information has been released at this time.