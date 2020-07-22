Swimmer found unresponsive at creek in Tishomingo

Sierra Rains

The Ardmoreite

A man in his early 20s was found unresponsive at a creek in Tishomingo Monday afternoon.

Tishomingo Police Chief Shannon Smith said officers received a 911 call at around 2:45 p.m. The man and his family, from Antlers, had reportedly been swimming at Pennington Creek near a dam.

At some point, the group lost contact with the man, Smith said. Family members later spotted him and pulled him onto the bank, but he was reportedly unresponsive.

“They don’t know how long he was under the water,” Smith said. “There was another individual down there, I don’t know who he was — just another swimmer that began CPR on him.”

Emergency crews arrived on scene and the man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Memorial Hospital in Tishomingo. He was later flown to another hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Smith said police are unsure exactly what caused the incident, but know that the area he was swimming in can become dangerous.

“The area he was swimming in is Pennington Dam,” Smith said. “There’s kind of a little waterfall area and I think he got up in there and got into some trouble and went under.”