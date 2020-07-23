Surf's up: Ardmore Community Water Park to host Recreation Celebration

Drew Butler

The Ardmoreite

The annual Recreation Celebration will be returning to the Ardmore Community Water Park this weekend in honor of National Parks and Recreation Month. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, the day will feature special snacks, games and prizes that all focus on this year’s theme, Surf City USA.

Alicia Henry, assistant director at Ardmore Parks and Recreation, said people start lining up at the gates early every year to take advantage of a special promotion.

“This year, the first 50 people through the gates will get a pass for mini golf for two at The Clubhouse when it opens up,” Henry said. “Once they get inside we’ll have around five different games set up, so it’s very festive.”

Attendees can win small prizes playing any of the games, but Henry said there will be a special beach ball game where larger prizes will be given away. These prizes include green fees for four at Lakeview Golf Course, day passes to the water park, and a grand prize of a pavilion party pack at the water park.

“The day passes and the party pack will both be valid all the way through next summer,” Henry said. “The water park is only open to the public until Aug. 1, so this way people will still get a chance to enjoy their prize even if they don’t have time to make it back this summer.”

The day will also feature special food items like Frito chili pies, chili cheese nachos, and a hot dog meal not typically served at the water park. And the lifeguards and cashiers get special shirts to commemorate the day.

“Our lifeguards look forward to this every year because we usually give them something special to get them into the festive mood,” Henry said. “We have visors, leis, and this year they’re going to be getting sunglasses. They also get to wear special t-shirts to wear other than their normal lifeguard or cashier shirt, so it’s a really fun atmosphere.”

The specialty themed Surf City USA shirts will also be available for purchase while supplies last.

“Everyone who can needs to come on down to the water park this Saturday,” Henry said. “There’s a lot of prizes to be won, a lot of goodies, and a lot of fun.”

After the water park closes for the day, the fun will continue at Central Park with the summer Concert in the Park series. Conspiracy Rejects will take the stage at 7 p.m. to entertain the crowd.