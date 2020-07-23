Lake Murray park rangers investigating after body found early Thursday morning

Park rangers at Lake Murray are investigating after a body was found near the park office Thursday morning.

Assistant Park Manager Joseph Hahn said rangers were informed of a body located near the park office at around 7 a.m. on Thursday. The individual reportedly had head injuries, but the cause of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Hahn said a medical examiner was called to the scene and is currently examining the body. The identity of the individual has not been disclosed at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the individual’s death are currently under investigation. Officials have not said whether there were signs of foul play.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.