Ardmore seeing biggest construction boom since 2014

New construction continues to pop up all across Ardmore. The city recently released permit totals, and new construction projects worth just under $46.5 million were issued during the first half of 2020 — the largest amount since 2014.

Community Development Director Jessica Scott said though a large portion of this can be attributed to the $26.1 million performing arts center at Ardmore High School, there are many other projects also currently underway.

“One of our newest permits is for Car-Mart of Ardmore who is building a detail shop just north of their business on Commerce,” Scott said.

Another major source of the permits comes from the many businesses currently underway along 12th Avenue Northwest. Construction is well underway at Burkes Outlet and Dairy Queen located at the Marketplace shopping center.

On the other side of 12th Avenue Northwest, Discount Tire recently broke ground near the Rainforest gas station. According to the company website, the company is the largest independent tire retailer in the United States and currently operates in 35 states.

Scott said the medical marijuana industry is also continuing to grow in the area.

“Right now we have 66 different medical marijuana businesses — dispensaries, grow facilities, and processing facilities — within the city limits of Ardmore,” Scott said. “And every day we are getting calls from people who are interested in opening up new facilities. It has not slowed down since it first became legal.”

Scott also teased several major projects currently in the works, and she said many different large projects will likely be announced in the coming months.