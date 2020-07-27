Johnston County law enforcement respond to alleged stabbing at apartment complex

Deputies from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported stabbing that occurred at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene at the Overton James Apartments in Tishomingo at around 10 a.m. to help assist the Tishomingo Police Department with a potential stabbing.

One person was reportedly detained by Tishomingo police. Johnston County EMS and the Tishomingo Fire Department provided treatment for the alleged victim. There is no word on the victim's condition at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.