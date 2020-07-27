Pedestrian in critical condition after reportedly being struck by vehicle in Garvin County

A man is in critical condition after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in Garvin County early Sunday morning.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a male in his 40’s was located laying in the westbound lane of State Highway 29, two miles west of Foster, at around 12:08 a.m. on July 26.

The man reportedly sustained a head injury and was transported by Air-Evac to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

According to OHP, the vehicle involved has not been identified at this time and the incident is under investigation. The weather was reportedly clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the collision.