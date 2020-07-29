Crochet Crazy coming to Fraley Park

Fraley Park is about to get more colorful thanks to the second installment of Crochet me Crazy. All crochet and knitting enthusiasts are invited to make colorful creations and designs to decorate the trees around the park. Participants will be given approximately a month to work on their projects, and the results will be displayed from September 1 through September 30.

Tes Stewart, recreation director for the Ardmore Parks Department, said she got the idea for Crochet Crazy after seeing something similar while on vacation in Eureka Springs, Ark. She brought the idea back to Ardmore, and the first installment took place late last summer in Central Park.

“Last year turned out really well, and people were so creative with their designs,” Stewart said. “One person made butterflies to hang in her tree, and another lady made a piece of twine with flowers on it. So people are welcome to use their imagination to make whatever they want.”

This year, the event will take place in Fraley Park, and Stewart said she plans to move the event from park to park each year to spread the event around town. She’s asking anyone who is interested in participating to meet at Fraley Park on Monday, August 3 at 10 a.m. to pick out their tree.

“They’ll pick out their tree on Monday, and then they’ll have about a month to make their designs,” Stewart said. “Last year we had around eight people, so I really want to get at least that many this year.”

Stewart said the Park will also be hosting a contest for the most colorful tree, and the winning tree decorator will win a gift basket. She asked anyone with questions about the event to contact her at tstewart@ardmorecity.org or to call the Parks and Recreation Department at (580) 223-4844 for more information. Anyone who is unable to meet on Monday morning but would still like to participate can also contact Stewart to make arrangements to meet at the park to select their tree on a different date.