Michelin celebrates 50 year anniversary of Ardmore plant

On July 30, 1970 the first tire steamed out of the presses and set forth a legacy at the new Uniroyal Tire plant in Ardmore. During the 50 years that followed, the plant would change names twice — becoming Uniroyal Goodrich in 1968 and finally Michelin in 1990 — survive a devastating tornado in 1995 and employ thousands of people in the Ardmore area.

Training and Recruitment Manager Maia Day said when the plant first opened they manufactured entry level tires. When Michelin acquired the three North American Uniroyal Goodrich facilities, the Ardmore plant was the only one able to transition to manufacturing Michelin quality tires. To this day, the plants in Ft. Wayne, Ind. and Tuscaloosa, Ala. remain Uniroyal facilities and manufacture Uniroyal BF Goodrich tires.

The Ardmore plant has not only been able to transition to the Michelin brand, but this year introduced ultra-high performance tires into their portfolio. Ultra-high performance tires are the highest quality tires on the market for vehicles like Tesla and Corvette. In five decades, the Ardmore manufacturing giant has gone from making the working-man’s Uniroyal tire to world class Michelin tires.

Nick Walker, plant manager, said he is extremely proud of the plant’s past and is looking forward to its future.

“We embrace our 50-year journey with pride,” Walker said. “Over the years we’ve transformed our plant to meet the ever-increasing needs and expectations of our customers, and each challenge we have faced has really been an opportunity to become even stronger. The future will be every bit as challenging as the past. The North American tire market is already very competitive, and it will become even more so. The key to our success lies with our greatest strength, our people. Their resilience, professionalism and passion to serve our customers will be the key to ensure our success.”