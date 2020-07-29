As the story unfolds,
Virus related hospitalizations, deaths continue upward trends in Oklahoma

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
Oklahoma recorded 848 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the seven-day average over 1,000 for a third consecutive day.

Case numbers in Carter County also continued an upward trend after new cases were confirmed in Ardmore and Wilson. The number of active Carter County cases also rose on Wednesday.

Carter County has recorded 277 cases of COVID-19 and 221 recoveries. Three deaths in the county have been linked to the disease.

Much like the surge in case numbers that started in June, the number of deaths linked to the disease has also increased. According to Oklahoma State Department of Health data, 14 new deaths on Wednesday set the seven-day average at seven new deaths each day. Only three days in April recorded more than 14 virus-related deaths in one day.

The virus surge has also coincided with new hospitalizations. OSDH data recorded 663 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state on Wednesday, which is the highest number reported since data was made available in April. Mercy Hospital Ardmore was treating four COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, none of whom were receiving ICU care, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Despite a sharp drop in newly recorded virus-related hospitalizations between Tuesday and Wednesday, an average of 71 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized each day for the previous seven days.

In Carter County, 53 COVID-19 cases were considered active on Wednesday, according to OSDH data. The county has now recorded 277 cases since March 25. While Ardmore has recorded a vast majority of county cases, Lone Grove has recorded 18 cases. Wilson has recorded 13 cases with only eight considered recovered on Wednesday. 

Carter County recorded 10 new COVID-19 confirmations Wednesday, sending the seven-day average of new cases up to near seven.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said 53 cases of COVID-19 were considered active in Carter County on Wednesday. Cases not recorded as recovered or deceased have remained above 20 for all of July.