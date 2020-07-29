Virus related hospitalizations, deaths continue upward trends in Oklahoma

Average daily deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oklahoma climbed near all-time highs Wednesday as new confirmed cases of the disease and associated hospitalizations continued to mount. With 848 new cases of the disease reported, Oklahoma has recorded 34,623 confirmed cases and 523 virus-related deaths during the ongoing pandemic.

Case numbers in Carter County also continued an upward trend after new cases were confirmed in Ardmore and Wilson. The number of active Carter County cases also rose on Wednesday.

Much like the surge in case numbers that started in June, the number of deaths linked to the disease has also increased. According to Oklahoma State Department of Health data, 14 new deaths on Wednesday set the seven-day average at seven new deaths each day. Only three days in April recorded more than 14 virus-related deaths in one day.

The virus surge has also coincided with new hospitalizations. OSDH data recorded 663 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state on Wednesday, which is the highest number reported since data was made available in April. Mercy Hospital Ardmore was treating four COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, none of whom were receiving ICU care, according to a hospital spokesperson.

With nearly 170 new hospitalizations across Oklahoma between Tuesday and Wednesday, the seven-day average of new daily hospitalizations has steadily risen from about six in June to well over 70 on Wednesday.

In Carter County, 53 COVID-19 cases were considered active on Wednesday, according to OSDH data. The county has now recorded 277 cases since March 25. While Ardmore has recorded a vast majority of county cases, Lone Grove has recorded 18 cases. Wilson has recorded 13 cases with only eight considered recovered on Wednesday.