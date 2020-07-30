Over $4K in items reported missing: Ardmore police see rise in storage building thefts, burglaries over summer

Ardmore police have seen a rise in storage building thefts and burglaries over the summer. The series of property crimes have resulted in the loss of several miscellaneous items.

One recent victim reported several items amounting to over $4,000 missing from a unit this week. On July 29, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Commerce Street, where it appeared that someone had cut the lock off of a storage unit.

According to police reports, multiple power tools, a 12-gun gun safe, brand new 65 inch TV, several items of furniture, a chainsaw and a weed eater, among other items, were all reported stolen from the storage unit.

A storage unit in the same complex was also targeted in late May, with around $850 worth of yard equipment reported missing from the unit. Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said this incident was among a couple of cases of storage unit thefts that had occurred within the last two to three months at the time.

No suspects have been identified in the thefts at this time. “We don’t know if they’re going to be related. It appears that they might be different suspects, but that’s something that we’re still investigating at this point,” Henry said.

Henry said police are currently working with the owners of these businesses to get security cameras and devices installed, and will be allotting extra patrols to the areas. Officers are also encouraging business owners to lock their gates when possible.

“Allowing their customers access to the property and denying access for burglars is a balancing act that they’re having to juggle,” Henry said. “So it can be difficult, but we are trying to educate those business owners so that way we can get better information when these crimes do occur.”

Henry said it is unclear why there has been a recent increase in storage building thefts and burglaries, and police are working diligently to get a grasp on who may be committing these crimes.

“We’re going to do the best we can to make sure that our patrol officers are checking those businesses and that we’re getting better information as far as who’s entering these complexes,” Henry said.