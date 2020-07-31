APD seeks public's help in locating missing person

The Ardmore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person reported missing earlier this week.

Christopher Burkhammer, 35, of Oklahoma City, was reportedly last seen at around 10:35 a.m. on July 29 in the Ardmore WalMart parking lot.

According to a report from the Ardmore Police Department, Burkhammer was seen getting into a small, white SUV as a passenger. The SUV reportedly exited the parking lot and traveled north on Commerce Street.

Burkhammer is an employee at Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore and resides in Oklahoma City with his wife and children. According to APD, no foul play has been indicted in the investigation at this time.

Burkhammer is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing at 5 feet 8 inches and weighing 135 pounds. Anyone who has any information on Burkammer’s whereabouts is urged to contact APD Detective Travis Shields at (580) 221-2569.