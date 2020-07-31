Ardmore introduces fire suppression grants

The Depot District is continuing to experience growth and revitalization with recent improvements such as the completed streetscape project and upgrades to the facades of many historic buildings. In an effort to encourage additional development, next week the City of Ardmore will begin offering fire suppression grants for existing buildings located in the downtown Fire Limit District.

Community Development Director Jessica Scott said the city has set aside $25,000, which will be enough for two fire suppression grants of up to $12,500 a piece. These funds can cover up to 50% of the cost of the installation or improvement of a building’s fire suppression system or the installation of a hood suppression system for restaurants.

“The City Commission has been extremely supportive of all of the growth downtown, and that’s what all of this is for,” Scott said. “If you want to put in living space upstairs, it has to have a sprinkler system, so let us help out. If you want to put in a restaurant downstairs and you have to have a sprinkler system or put in a hood system, let us help out.”

Scott said the applications will be available beginning Monday and can be picked up at the Community Development Department located at 15 1st Ave. SE or online at www.ardmorecity.org. Applicants must apply for the grant before beginning any work, use a licensed contractor for the installation, and submit their plans. Once the project is completed, recipients can submit their paid invoice to the city to receive their grant funds.

The new fire suppression grant complements the city’s existing facade grant program which awards up to $5,000 for improvements to the facade or structure of historic downtown buildings. Scott said $25,000 was set aside for this program at the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1, and so far only one person has applied.

“The city is putting this money out there to help our citizens create and move forward with their businesses,” Scott said. “So come down and talk to us because we want to help you. We would love to see new growth downtown, and we want to help our existing businesses succeed and continue to grow.”