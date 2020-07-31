The Daily Ardmoreite

LaQueta Thompson

LaQueta Thompson, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of Rapid City, S.D., formerly of Baker, Mont., and Madill, Okla., passed away on July 26 at Westhills Village Retirement Center in Rapid City, at the age of 87. LaQueta was born on April 20, 1933 in Wilson, to Luther Turner Tackett and Anna Laura Wright (Hawk). She attended school at Graham. She married Doyle H. Thompson on May 20 1950. They moved to Baker in 1960 with their two children where they called home until retiring in 1986 and returning to Madill. An experienced bookkeeper for 30 years. LaQueta, a woman of many talents, hosted her own daily talk show on the KFLN radio station in Baker called "LaQueta's Country Kitchen" which featured some of her famous southern recipes, household tips and hints. She was also a highly talented and accomplished seamstress who started her own business "LaQueta's Design's" where she became known for her original designs, one of which was her daughter's beautiful wedding dress. Her other passions were gardening, canning, crocheting and quilting. She loved making quilts for her family especially for each new grandchild.

LaQueta is survived by her son Douglas Thompson and wife Shirley of Jefferson, Texas; a daughter Rebecca Randall and husband Craig of Gillette, Wyo. Four grandchildren Alan Thompson and wife Angie of Longview, Texas; Megan Clay and husband Kobie of Ogden, Utah; Jen Shillingford and husband Marlon of Rapid City; Cody Randall and wife Amy of Gillette, as well as six great-grandchildren Jordyn, Anthony, Tanner, Landon, Colton and Caden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle, both parents, one brother Luther Charles Tackett; two sisters Christine Wright and Carolyn Ruth.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill. Interment will be at the Woodsberry Forest Cemetery, Madill. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.