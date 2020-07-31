OSBI investigating death of three-year-old child in Wilson, three arrested in connection with incident

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a young child in Wilson on Thursday evening. The incident is now under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

According to Carter County booking reports, Shannon Michelle Smith, 29, the child's aunt, James Daren Smith, 23, the father of the child, and Frank James Smith, 24, the child's uncle, were all taken into custody for failure to protect. Shannon Smith has an additional complaint for first degree murder and James Smith has an additional complaint for child abuse by injury.

Wilson Chief of Police Kevin Coley said an officer from the Wilson Police Department responded to a call concerning a three-year-old child that had allegedly fallen out of a crib and was unresponsive at around 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, the officer reportedly located a child that had sustained a head injury. Coley said the child also had bruises from head to toe and lacerations on his body. SOAS was called to the scene due to the child not responding at the time and the child was rushed to Mercy Hospital Healdton.

“He was considered deceased at that time and we requested OSBI to take the case,” Coley said. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the hospital in Healdton to assist with the family of the child.

Coley said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted the Wilson Police Department with the entire investigation and has now taken the lead on the investigation. “We handed all of the information we had over to them,” Coley said.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Carter County jail. Coley said four children had reportedly been living at the residence at the time and the remaining children were removed by DHS. This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

On July 17, Shannon Smith helped organize a protest against police brutality in response to charges of second degree murder being filled against now-former members of the Wilson Police Department in the death on Jared Lakey.