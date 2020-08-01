As the story unfolds,
start here.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month.
NEWS

July recorded 62% of all Oklahoma COVID-19 cases, August begins with 1,244 new cases

Michael D. Smith
The Daily Ardmoreite
Oklahoma recorded more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, keeping the seven-day average above 1,000 for a sixth consecutive day. Only one day, July 27, saw more newly confirmed cases.

July saw the biggest jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases for any month in Oklahoma as new confirmed cases continue to mount at a rapid pace. The month of July also recorded the second-highest number of deaths related to the disease as health officials warn of continued community spread.

On Saturday, Oklahoma recorded the second highest one-day jump in new COVID-19 cases with 1,244 new confirmations. Carter County added 13 new cases of the disease on Saturday, including five new cases in Wilson. Since March 25, 302 cases have been confirmed in Carter County.

The number of COVID-19 cases not recovered or deceased rose to 56 on Saturday, the highest number of presumably active cases in the county since July 12.

“Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping six feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face and regular hand-washing,” read the weekly epidemiological report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday.

Oklahoma has recorded 37,731 cases of COVID-19 since March, with 30,282 recoveries and 549 deaths linked to the disease. 3,228 virus-related hospitalizations have been recorded across the state, with more than 600 hospitalized on any given day in the past week.

July recorded more than 22,700 new cases of COVID-19, which accounts for 62% of all confirmed cases since March. Of the 541 deaths recorded by Friday, 154 were recorded in July. Only April recorded more deaths, when 199 deaths were linked to the disease.

About 65% of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Carter County were recorded in July. Two of the three Carter County deaths linked to the disease were recorded in July.

Nearly 7,000 cases of COVID-19 were not listed as recovered or deceased on Saturday, marking one of the highest numbers of presumably active cases in Oklahoma.

More than half of U.S. states are seeing new cases of the disease recorded at rates faster than Oklahoma. As August begins, new confirmed cases and new hospitalizations continue an upward trend that started in June. Less than 18% of all COVID-19 cases were recorded before June 1, while the rest were recorded in the last two months.

Carter County recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with five in Wilson sending that town's cumulative total to 20. Only two other days have seen more cases confirmed in a single day.

Part of the increase may be connected to more testing. According to OSDH, about 70% more specimens were collected and processed in July than in June. Just under 9% of test results last week returned positive, according to OSDH.