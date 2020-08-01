July recorded 62% of all Oklahoma COVID-19 cases, August begins with 1,244 new cases

July saw the biggest jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases for any month in Oklahoma as new confirmed cases continue to mount at a rapid pace. The month of July also recorded the second-highest number of deaths related to the disease as health officials warn of continued community spread.

On Saturday, Oklahoma recorded the second highest one-day jump in new COVID-19 cases with 1,244 new confirmations. Carter County added 13 new cases of the disease on Saturday, including five new cases in Wilson. Since March 25, 302 cases have been confirmed in Carter County.

“Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping six feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face and regular hand-washing,” read the weekly epidemiological report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday.

July recorded more than 22,700 new cases of COVID-19, which accounts for 62% of all confirmed cases since March. Of the 541 deaths recorded by Friday, 154 were recorded in July. Only April recorded more deaths, when 199 deaths were linked to the disease.

About 65% of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Carter County were recorded in July. Two of the three Carter County deaths linked to the disease were recorded in July.

More than half of U.S. states are seeing new cases of the disease recorded at rates faster than Oklahoma. As August begins, new confirmed cases and new hospitalizations continue an upward trend that started in June. Less than 18% of all COVID-19 cases were recorded before June 1, while the rest were recorded in the last two months.

Part of the increase may be connected to more testing. According to OSDH, about 70% more specimens were collected and processed in July than in June. Just under 9% of test results last week returned positive, according to OSDH.