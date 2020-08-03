Investigators release more information on body found at Lake Murray in July

More information has been released on an investigation into a body found at Lake Murray State Park on July 23. Investigators have reportedly determined the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to an incident report from the Oklahoma State Park office, a Lake Murray park ranger was notified by the lodge front desk of a body located on a gravel pile across the road to the north of the park office at around 6:45 a.m. on July 23.

The park ranger reportedly told front desk personnel to dial 911 and request an ambulance. Upon arrival at the scene, the park ranger observed a pickup that was parked in the roadway with the driver’s door open.

According to the report, the park ranger found the man on a gravel pile with a gunshot wound to his right temple area. On the ground near his feet, officials located a pistol. EMS and fire personnel confirmed that the man was deceased upon arrival.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene and a medical examiner conducted an investigation into the cause of death. A 12 gauge shotgun and a backpack with assorted items were reportedly located in the man’s truck.

According to the report, a 13-page suicide letter was found in the backpack. The victim’s family was notified and investigators reportedly learned that the man had been suffering from depression.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night, or chat online. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

The Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.