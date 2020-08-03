Johnston County man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly slitting woman's throat

A Wapanucka man was taken into custody for attempted murder, among other things, after allegedly slitting a woman’s throat during a dispute on Saturday evening.

Johnston County Undersheriff Gary Dodd said deputies responded to a 911 call involving a physical dispute between a female and a male who was later identified as 25-year-old Holland Brown, at around 5:57 p.m. on Aug. 1 at a residence in Wapanucka.

“For whatever reason a physical altercation had started and at some point during the altercation, the female was on the ground and the male subject grabbed her by her head and then stabbed her in the throat intentionally, from what we’re gathering,” Dodd said.

When deputies arrived on scene at the residence, Dodd said the two subjects were nowhere to be found. However, deputies were able to locate several items of evidence, including blood splatter, blood drops, a hatchet and a baseball cap with blood stains on it.

Deputies closed off the area with crime scene tape and later learned that the victim, whose throat had been cut ,was in route to a hospital in Atoka. While in route to the hospital, Dodd said the vehicle the victim was in ran out of gas and was located by an Atoka County deputy on Highway 7.

The Atoka County deputy reportedly rendered aid to the female’s injuries until Atoka County EMS arrived and transported her to the hospital.

“Once we had learned that had happened, one of our deputies also responded to the hospital over there and collected statements from a witness who had seen the incident,” Dodd said.

Deputies were also able to gather information from the victim and she was later flown to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City due to the extent of injury on her neck. Dodd said the victim’s current condition is unknown.

The suspect reportedly returned to the residence in Wapanucka later that evening, where deputies were still processing the scene. Dodd said it appeared that the suspect had been drinking as there was allegedly an odor of alcohol on his breath.

Based on statements gathered from witnesses, the evidence at the scene and statements from the suspect himself, Dodd said deputies took Brown into custody at that time.

Brown is currently being held at the Johnston County jail for aggravated domestic abuse, attempted murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The charges will be sent over to the district attorney’s office for consideration.